Legal action to be taken against those deducting funds from BISP; DIG Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Larkana Police, on the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nasir Aftab is conducting crackdown against those involved in illegally deducting funds from women eligible for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)

The DIG has issued strict instructions on Wednesday, to take action against individuals involved in deducting funds from BISP-eligible women.

In this regard, DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto arrested three device holders Husnain Chandio, Allah Dino Khoso and Haseeb Gahmro. A case was registered against them.

The DIG said that legal action would be taken against any device holders found deducting funds from eligible women across all five districts of Larkana Range. No one exploiting vulnerable women under BISP will be spared, he declared.