Legal Action To Be Taken Against Those Deducting Funds From BISP; DIG Larkana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Larkana Police, on the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nasir Aftab is conducting crackdown against those involved in illegally deducting funds from women eligible for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)
The DIG has issued strict instructions on Wednesday, to take action against individuals involved in deducting funds from BISP-eligible women.
In this regard, DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto arrested three device holders Husnain Chandio, Allah Dino Khoso and Haseeb Gahmro. A case was registered against them.
The DIG said that legal action would be taken against any device holders found deducting funds from eligible women across all five districts of Larkana Range. No one exploiting vulnerable women under BISP will be spared, he declared.
Recent Stories
Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD
DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow
Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives
Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024
Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion
Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..
Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China
TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against terrorism in AI era
GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman
China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Legal action to be taken against those deducting funds from BISP; DIG Larkana8 minutes ago
-
Jashan-e-Baharan family festival to begin on April 188 minutes ago
-
Govt bringing investment for people’s prosperity: Muqam8 minutes ago
-
Over 6,00,000 voters to elect their representative in NA-213 by polls tomorrow8 minutes ago
-
300 agri graduates depart to China for advanced training8 minutes ago
-
Cantt Public Library, serving the intellect since 189118 minutes ago
-
Electronic leg implanted successfully in Pakistan18 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police arrest seven gamblers28 minutes ago
-
PM for transparency in construction of Islamabad's Jinnah Medical Complex project28 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar urges for concrete steps to improve education sector28 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests SRA terror suspect38 minutes ago
-
Animals vaccination process continues in Sargodha38 minutes ago