Legal Action To Be Taken, If PDM Holds Public Gathering In Peshawar: Kamran Bangash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Legal action to be taken, if PDM holds public gathering in Peshawar: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has said law would take its course, if the Pakistan Democratic Movement's leaders tried to violate the law.

Commenting on PDM's planned public gathering in Peshawar, the chief minister's Special Assistant on Information Kamran Bangash said in a statement on Friday that the government had the authority to take legal action against PMD leaders under pandemic ordinance, if they took law into their hands by holding public gathering despite ban.

He said the opposition leaders needed to be sensible of the situation in wake of the second wave of Covid 19 and the government did not want to bar the opposition from holding public rallies but aim was to protect people from the deadly virus.

The CM's aide said the overwhelming participation of masses in PTI public rallies clearly reflected that people had full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership and his team as compared to the opposition.

More Stories From Pakistan

