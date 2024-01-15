Legal Action Underway Against Profiteers
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Deputy Chief Officer Municipal Corporation/Price Control Magistrate Azmat
Firdous has said that legal action is being taken against elements involved in
overcharging under the price control act.
During an inspection of prices of edible items at mega marts/stores
here on Monday, he said there would be no relaxation in the implementation of the price
control mechanism on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh.
He urged shopkeepers to sell edible items at government rates and refrain from hoarding.
He checked quality of edible items at the government counters at mega marts/stores and
said substandard items would not only be destroyed but the stores would also
face fines and legal action.
