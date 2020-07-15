UrduPoint.com
Legal Action Underway Against Unapproved Housing Colonies

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 08:02 PM

Legal action underway against unapproved housing colonies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General, Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said that crackdown against unapproved housing colonies, construction and encroachments was continued without any discrimination in the city.

According to FDA sources, the LDA DG said the Punjab government had eased the procedure of seeking departmental NOCs for development and promotion of construction industry, and now applications were being entertained speedily. He said that a special counter of FDA had been set up at Al-Khidmat centre to facilitate the developers.

While, FDA enforcement team sealed the offices of 4 illegal housing colonies in different parts of the district and also demolished the illegal structures in Madina Town area.

The team sealed offices of Ali Garden and Green City being established on the land of Chak No 117-JB on Sargodha Road, Sitara Supreme City near Chak No 119-JB and additional locality in Chak No 5-JB.

The enforcement team also demolished construction on plot No. 1363 andplot No. 963 on violation of building by-laws.

