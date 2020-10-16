UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legal Action Will Be Taken If PDM Violates Gujranwala Agreement, Says Punjab Law Minister

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:52 PM

Legal action will be taken if PDM violates Gujranwala agreement, says Punjab Law Minister

Raja Basharat says the opposition parties have claimed that it will be an historic public gathering in Gujranwala but there is only capacity of 30,000 people at Jinnah stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 16th, 2020) Legal action would be taken against Pakistan Democratic Movement if it violated the agreement, signed by both parties in Gujranawala, said Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat.

The Punjab Law Minister said that Covid-19 was increasing in the country and the opposition should not put the lives of the people at stake.

“The Opposition must realize its responsibilities as Covid-19 cases are increasing,” said Raja Basharat.

He stated that the government could have banned public gatherings due to Covid-19 but the opposition made a promise that it would provide masks and sanitizes to the rally participants.

“Let’s see how much management follows the SOPs,” the law minister said.

He also said that propaganda of arrests was being created and it was being claimed that there would historic gathering in Gujranwala while the stadium holds a capacity of only 30,000 people.

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had criticized the opposition parties, saying that they were getting united just to cover their corrupt money and nothing else.

He lashed out at the opposition parties for just holding public gathering.

Related Topics

Pakistan Information Minister Punjab Law Minister Gujranwala Money Government Agreement Opposition Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

AJK President stresses need for dialogue between A ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistani dramas are casting negative impact on yo ..

4 minutes ago

PCB issues warning following bio-secure breaches

7 minutes ago

Women commentators change landscape of Pakistan cr ..

15 minutes ago

Players or officials who put others at risk by vio ..

35 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan soon to launch realme 7 pro became ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.