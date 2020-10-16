Legal action will be taken if PDM violates Gujranwala agreement, says Punjab Law Minister

(@fidahassanain)

Raja Basharat says the opposition parties have claimed that it will be an historic public gathering in Gujranwala but there is only capacity of 30,000 people at Jinnah stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 16th, 2020) Legal action would be taken against Pakistan Democratic Movement if it violated the agreement, signed by both parties in Gujranawala, said Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat.

The Punjab Law Minister said that Covid-19 was increasing in the country and the opposition should not put the lives of the people at stake.

“The Opposition must realize its responsibilities as Covid-19 cases are increasing,” said Raja Basharat.

He stated that the government could have banned public gatherings due to Covid-19 but the opposition made a promise that it would provide masks and sanitizes to the rally participants.

“Let’s see how much management follows the SOPs,” the law minister said.

He also said that propaganda of arrests was being created and it was being claimed that there would historic gathering in Gujranwala while the stadium holds a capacity of only 30,000 people.

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had criticized the opposition parties, saying that they were getting united just to cover their corrupt money and nothing else.

He lashed out at the opposition parties for just holding public gathering.