Legal Aid Committee Meets To Address Critical Legal Issues In KP
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Legal Aid Committee held its third quarterly meeting to address critical legal, human rights issues and to ensure advancing access to justice for vulnerable communities.
According to a press release issued here on Thursday,the meeting was chaired by Shawana Shah, founding chair of Da Hawwa Lur.
Shawana Shah, warmly welcomed the participants, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in advancing access to justice for vulnerable communities.
In her opening remarks, Shahwana Shah acknowledged the dedication and commitment of the committee members and partners in addressing complex legal issues such as gender-based violence (GBV) and the rights of transgender communities.
She reaffirmed Da Hawwa Lur’s commitment to advocating for marginalized groups and stressed the need for innovative solutions to protect human rights defenders (HRDs).
The meeting commenced with a recap of key decisions and outcomes from the previous session.
She reflected on the successes and areas for improvement since the last meeting.
A comprehensive presentation of gender-based violence (GBV) statistics from January to August 2024 was delivered.
The presentation underscored the need for enhanced legal aid interventions and stronger coordination with law enforcement to support survivors of GBV.
Mehwish Kakakhel, an esteemed member of the Legal Aid Committee (LAC), shared updates on her petition, stating that the High Court had notified the district court to handle cases under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence against Women (Protection and Prevention) Act 2021.
However, she pointed out that the district committees, which are essential for the Act’s proper implementation and oversight, have still not been notified.
The committee then turned to the pressing concerns of the transgender community.
Discussions centered on the X-Cards and Guru registration process, aimed at formalizing the identities and legal status of transgender individuals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The committee reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with community leaders (Gurus) to ensure smooth registration and legal recognition.
A strategic discussion followed on the risks faced by human rights defenders, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The committee proposed measures for mitigating these risks, such as enhanced security protocols, networking with international organizations, and capacity-building for human rights defenders to ensure their safety and the continued protection of human rights.
The meeting concluded with closing remarks from Shawana Shah, summarizing the key discussions and outlining the next steps.
Recent Stories
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to promote SCO's development priorities38 seconds ago
-
UAJK to celebrate 77th foundation day of AJK government with cultural festivities42 seconds ago
-
CCPO reviews performance of officials46 seconds ago
-
DC visits festival "Pergat Deh" to review arrangements53 seconds ago
-
Deputy Speaker visits Gilgit-Baltistan service tribunal56 seconds ago
-
Two outlaws held, illegal weapon recovered59 seconds ago
-
KMU organize community health nursing project11 minutes ago
-
DC approves 31 developmental schemes11 minutes ago
-
Dengue's successive attacks after short break11 minutes ago
-
ACS South Punjab orders intensifying crackdown on power pilferers11 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University Student secures 3rd position in Inter-University debate competition11 minutes ago
-
UAJK announces series of events to commemorate AJK's Foundation day21 minutes ago