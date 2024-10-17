Legal Aid committee meets to address critical legal issues in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Legal Aid Committee held its third quarterly meeting to address critical legal, human rights issues and to ensure advancing access to justice for vulnerable communities.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday,the meeting was chaired by Shawana Shah, founding chair of Da Hawwa Lur.

Shawana Shah, warmly welcomed the participants, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in advancing access to justice for vulnerable communities.

In her opening remarks, Shahwana Shah acknowledged the dedication and commitment of the committee members and partners in addressing complex legal issues such as gender-based violence (GBV) and the rights of transgender communities.

She reaffirmed Da Hawwa Lur’s commitment to advocating for marginalized groups and stressed the need for innovative solutions to protect human rights defenders (HRDs).

The meeting commenced with a recap of key decisions and outcomes from the previous session.

She reflected on the successes and areas for improvement since the last meeting.

A comprehensive presentation of gender-based violence (GBV) statistics from January to August 2024 was delivered.

The presentation underscored the need for enhanced legal aid interventions and stronger coordination with law enforcement to support survivors of GBV.

Mehwish Kakakhel, an esteemed member of the Legal Aid Committee (LAC), shared updates on her petition, stating that the High Court had notified the district court to handle cases under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence against Women (Protection and Prevention) Act 2021.

However, she pointed out that the district committees, which are essential for the Act’s proper implementation and oversight, have still not been notified.

The committee then turned to the pressing concerns of the transgender community.

Discussions centered on the X-Cards and Guru registration process, aimed at formalizing the identities and legal status of transgender individuals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with community leaders (Gurus) to ensure smooth registration and legal recognition.

A strategic discussion followed on the risks faced by human rights defenders, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee proposed measures for mitigating these risks, such as enhanced security protocols, networking with international organizations, and capacity-building for human rights defenders to ensure their safety and the continued protection of human rights.

The meeting concluded with closing remarks from Shawana Shah, summarizing the key discussions and outlining the next steps.