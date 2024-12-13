Legal Aid, Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024 Smoothly Sails Through Senate
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Senate on Friday passed unanimously the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at ensuring free legal aid to poor people.
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the Bill further to amend the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020 [The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024], as reported by the Standing Committee, in the House.
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the bill was passed by the standing committee unanimously.
The bill would shift administrative control of the Legal and Justice Authority to the Law Ministry from the Ministry of Human Rights.
APP/raz-szm
