Open Menu

Legal Aid, Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024 Smoothly Sails Through Senate

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Legal Aid, Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024 smoothly sails through Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Senate on Friday passed unanimously the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at ensuring free legal aid to poor people.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the Bill further to amend the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020 [The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024], as reported by the Standing Committee, in the House.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the bill was passed by the standing committee unanimously.

The bill would shift administrative control of the Legal and Justice Authority to the Law Ministry from the Ministry of Human Rights.

APP/raz-szm

Related Topics

Senate Poor 2020 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

4 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

13 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

13 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

13 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

13 hours ago
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in K ..

Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir

13 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

13 hours ago
 Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright fu ..

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza

13 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

13 hours ago
 UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone a ..

UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine

13 hours ago
 3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan