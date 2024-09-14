- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” an initiative for the ..
Legal Aid Society And Bond Advertising Join Forces To Launch “Awaz Sab Ki” An Initiative For The Protection & Promotion Of Religious Freedom
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 14, 2024 | 12:52 PM
Karachi(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 September, 2024) :
Legal Aid Society (LAS), a legal advocacy organization serving marginalized and underprivileged communities to reduce challenges in accessing justice and bond Advertising, a leading communications agency specializing in social impact communication have joined hands to launch an awareness-raising initiative Awaz Sub Ki.
Awaz Sub Ki—"The Voice of All"—is aimed towards promoting religious tolerance & interfaith harmony and protect the rights of Pakistan’s religious minority communities (RMC’s).
The campaign will raise awareness on minority rights while providing knowledge and resources to help communities advocate for the same.
Haya Zahid, CEO of the Legal Aid Society, highlighted the collaborative effort’s impact on access to justice: “Awaz Sub Ki” is about defending the dignity and rights of all people, regardless of their religious beliefs.
By working together, we can create a Pakistan where religious tolerance and diversity are celebrated, and where no one is discriminated against based on their faith.
”
Seema Jaffer, CEO of Bond Advertising, emphasized the significance of the initiative: “This partnership underscores the power of communication to drive social change.
By amplifying the voices of those who are often silenced, we hope to create a more just and inclusive Pakistan where every individual, regardless of their background, can access their fundamental rights.”
The Awaz Sub Ki campaign will roll out a series of targeted communications, including multimedia content, films, and awareness initiatives designed to reduce the vulnerability of RMCs through improved knowledge, greater autonomy and the formation of a protective environment.
This collaboration between Bond Advertising and the Legal Aid Society is a major step forward in ensuring that justice is not a privilege for the few but a fundamental right accessible to all.
Recent Stories
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest eight outlaws3 hours ago
-
Indian forces martyr one more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK3 hours ago
-
Five family persons die after fire breaks out at house in Mardan3 hours ago
-
Five family members killed in roof collapse incident at Turangzai4 hours ago
-
90% of points outlined in CoD implemented: Bilawal13 hours ago
-
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X13 hours ago
-
05 killed in Charsada roof collapse incident13 hours ago
-
Iranian ambassador commends Pakistan for hosting 'SCO Trade, Commerce Ministers' meeting13 hours ago
-
Federal, Punjab govts unite in fight against polio, dengue13 hours ago
-
Commissioner urges full resource utilization to meet anti-polio campaign targets13 hours ago
-
02 Levies personnel martyred, 3 injured in Mastung firing13 hours ago