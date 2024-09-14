Open Menu

Legal Aid Society And Bond Advertising Join Forces To Launch “Awaz Sab Ki” An Initiative For The Protection & Promotion Of Religious Freedom

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 14, 2024 | 12:52 PM

Legal Aid Society (LAS), a legal advocacy organization serving marginalized and underprivileged communities to reduce challenges in accessing justice and bond Advertising, a leading communications agency specializing in social impact communication have joined hands to launch an awareness-raising initiative Awaz Sub Ki.
Awaz Sub Ki—"The Voice of All"—is aimed towards promoting religious tolerance & interfaith harmony and protect the rights of Pakistan’s religious minority communities (RMC’s).

The campaign will raise awareness on minority rights while providing knowledge and resources to help communities advocate for the same.
Haya Zahid, CEO of the Legal Aid Society, highlighted the collaborative effort’s impact on access to justice: “Awaz Sub Ki” is about defending the dignity and rights of all people, regardless of their religious beliefs.

By working together, we can create a Pakistan where religious tolerance and diversity are celebrated, and where no one is discriminated against based on their faith.


Seema Jaffer, CEO of Bond Advertising, emphasized the significance of the initiative: “This partnership underscores the power of communication to drive social change.

By amplifying the voices of those who are often silenced, we hope to create a more just and inclusive Pakistan where every individual, regardless of their background, can access their fundamental rights.”
The Awaz Sub Ki campaign will roll out a series of targeted communications, including multimedia content, films, and awareness initiatives designed to reduce the vulnerability of RMCs through improved knowledge, greater autonomy and the formation of a protective environment.
This collaboration between Bond Advertising and the Legal Aid Society is a major step forward in ensuring that justice is not a privilege for the few but a fundamental right accessible to all.

