Legal and Justice Authority to provide financial, legal assistance to poor segments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan has established a 'Legal Aid and Justice Authority' to provide financial and legal assistance to the poor and vulnerable segments of the society in criminal cases.

The bill titled 'Legal Aid and Justice Authority 2020' has already been approved by the National Assembly to facilitate the poorest of the poor on legal and other concerned issues.

Giving details about implementation of the bill, Director General MoHR Muhammad Arshad has said that the board of Governors (BoGs) of the Authority along with its members,has been constituted,while process for appointment of its Director General (DG) was underway and soon it would be completed.

He further added that the Authority Headquarter would be in Federal Capital with the prior approval of the Government as well as in all over the country.

He said that another important bill which was passed recently titled 'The Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill 2021'.

He said that this bill aims to socially and economically protect the senior citizens of Islamabad. In this respect it aims to establish a Fund for these senior citizens as well as build and maintain old-age homes for the indigent senior citizens. Under the the bill a Council would be set for the well being of senior citizens.