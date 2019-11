(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The legal fraternity boycotted the court proceedings here on Thursday on the call of Pakistan Bar Council.

The lawyers did not appear before the judges in the Sindh High Court, District and Session Court, Anti Terrorism Court, Civil Court and the lower courts.

The Sindh High Court Bar Association Hyderabad and Hyderabad District Bar Association backed the PBC's call.