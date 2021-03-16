Legal fraternity boycotts courts in AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :All the superior and subordinate courts remained closed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday due to lawyer's boycott on the call of Bar Council and Bar Associations.

The lawyers in AJK are demanding an appointment of permanent Chief Justice of AJK SC, Chief Justices of High Courts and Judges of the High Court in AJK.

The appointment of permanent chief justices of Supreme Court and High Court have been lingering for a year in Azad Jammu and Kashmir due to which the appointments of judges in the high court could not be made leaving the strength of high court on only two judges.

The bar council and bar associations had demanded the government to appoint permanent chief justices of supreme court and high court several times but despite passage of several months, the appointments could not be made.

AJK government is of the view that after 14th amendment in the interim constitution, all the powers to appoint chief justices of supreme and high courts and judges of the superior courts vested in government of Pakistan through Kashmir council and they have nothing to do with.