legal fraternity condemns media trial of judges

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur (HCBAB) on Wednesday strongly condemned the media trial of the judges of the superior courts on social media.

In a statement issued here, President, HCBAB, A.

R Aurangzeb and the General Secretary of the same bar association, Syed Faisal Abbas Bukhari have said that some elements were involved in media trial of Honorable judges of High Courts and Supreme Court on social media.

They said that judiciary had been playing remarkable role in dissension of justice to masses.

They said that lawyers' community of Bahawalpur strongly condemned fake propaganda against judges on social media. They further said that lawyers stood by judges.