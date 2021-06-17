Legal fraternity demands accountability without discrimination

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The lawyers on Thursday demanded that the accountability should be without discrimination and urged bar associations to refrain from alliance with political parties which people rejected in the general elections.

Lawyers made these demands in a Punjab lawyers' representative convention held here in a local hotel organized by Insaf Lawyers Forum with the title 'Justice For All'.

According to the declaration issued after the convention, the Supreme Judicial Council's importance could not be minimized.

The lawyers stated that they would file Constitutional Petitions in the Supreme Court to annul the April 26 decision in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case. The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) had no authority to issue declarations on daily basis, they added.

They said that the Supreme Judicial Council was the only forum for the accountability of judges.

Decision in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case without hearing the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) was beyond comprehension, they added.

They said that the judges of the superior courts were not above accountability.

They said that the government believed in freedom of media and yellow journalism could not be praised.

Member Punjab Bar Council Haroon Irshad Janjua addressing the gathering said that lawyers were concerned after the Supreme Court's review decision in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case.

Chaudhary Faisal Farid said that the legal fraternity always stood for the supremacy of Constitution.

He said that the importance of the Supreme Judicial Council could not be compromised as it was a constitutional body for holding judges of the higher judiciary accountable under Articles 209 and 211 of the Constitution.