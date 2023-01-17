Legal fraternity denounces killing of senior lawyer in KP

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sindh Bar Council, Sindh High Court Bar Association and Hyderabad District Bar Association have condemned the brutal killing of senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The council announced a boycott of the legal proceedings on Monday. Advocates KB Laghari, Sattar Sarki and others staged a protest demonstration from the platform of HDBA, outside the press club.