Legal fraternity observed strike against desecration of Holly Quran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Monday observed strike and boycott the court proceedings against desecration of Holy Quran incident in Norway.

The legal fraternity observed complete strike of courts proceedings and demanded of the government to cut diplomatic and trade links with Norway.

The legal fraternity demanded of the Norway government to take steps to prevent such incidents in future and take action against people responsible for desecration of Holly Quran.

The representatives of the bar council said such incidents hurt religious sentiments of Muslims across the world.