UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legal Fraternity Observed Strike Against Desecration Of Holly Quran

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 02:24 PM

Legal fraternity observed strike against desecration of Holly Quran

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Monday observed strike and boycott the court proceedings against desecration of Holy Quran incident in Norway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Monday observed strike and boycott the court proceedings against desecration of Holy Quran incident in Norway.

The legal fraternity observed complete strike of courts proceedings and demanded of the government to cut diplomatic and trade links with Norway.

The legal fraternity demanded of the Norway government to take steps to prevent such incidents in future and take action against people responsible for desecration of Holly Quran.

The representatives of the bar council said such incidents hurt religious sentiments of Muslims across the world.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Norway Muslim Government Court

Recent Stories

Queen of Netherlands arrives in Pakistan for three ..

11 minutes ago

Russia's Progress MS-13 Cargo Spacecraft ISS Launc ..

2 minutes ago

Two distilleries unearthed during search operation ..

2 minutes ago

Local POL production dips by 14.48% in first quart ..

2 minutes ago

Woman murdered in firing incident in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

China's e-commerce success reflects digitalizatio ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.