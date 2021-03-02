Legal fraternity protest against kidnapping of lawyer

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The legal fraternity of Hazara division Tuesday observed a complete strike against the kidnapping of a lawyer of Bannu.

The KPK bar had given the call to protest against the kidnapping of lawyer from Bannu Ateeq Ullah, like other districts of KPK, lawyers of the Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and Battagram bar councils have also observed a complete boycott of courts.

The protesting lawyers urged the provincial government to provide security to the lawyers in the courts and offices and arrest the accused.

President Abbottabad district bar the club, general secretary, senior lawyers of Abbottabad bar club Khursheed Azhar advocate, Masood Azhar advocate, Sarfraz Ahmed advocate and others condemned the kidnapping of the lawyer and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.