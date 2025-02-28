Legal Fraternity To Organize Lawyers' Convention
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) is going to organize an All Sindh Lawyers Convention in Hyderabad on March 5 in order to up the ante of their protest against SSP Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar.
Advocate Ashar Majeed Khokhar, President HDBA, here on Friday sent invitations to lawyers across the province for the convention.
He reiterated that Hyderabad's legal fraternity had declared SSP Lanjar as persona non grata because of his alleged bad behaviour with the lawyers.
According to him, the convention would take place in the premises of the District and Sessions Court Hyderabad.
