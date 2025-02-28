Open Menu

Legal Fraternity To Organize Lawyers' Convention

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Legal fraternity to organize lawyers' convention

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) is going to organize an All Sindh Lawyers Convention in Hyderabad on March 5 in order to up the ante of their protest against SSP Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar.

Advocate Ashar Majeed Khokhar, President HDBA, here on Friday sent invitations to lawyers across the province for the convention.

He reiterated that Hyderabad's legal fraternity had declared SSP Lanjar as persona non grata because of his alleged bad behaviour with the lawyers.

According to him, the convention would take place in the premises of the District and Sessions Court Hyderabad.

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swis ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE

6 minutes ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

36 minutes ago
 Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of ..

Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..

50 minutes ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

1 hour ago
 Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, ..

Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..

1 hour ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..

1 hour ago
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Departmen ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..

1 hour ago
 MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Wor ..

MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Busi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council

2 hours ago
 EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mis ..

EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations ..

Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan