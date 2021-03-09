UrduPoint.com
Legal Issues To Be Addressed On Priority: DC Sibi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:29 PM

Legal issues to be addressed on priority: DC Sibi

Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah on Tuesday said it was our prime duty to address legal problems of public and district administration was taking steps to facilitate people at the earliest

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of trader led by Mir Tariq and Mir Imdad Barozai who called on him at his office.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of trader led by Mir Tariq and Mir Imdad Barozai who called on him at his office.

Officials of District Finance Department Ajab Khan Mandukhail, Director Social and Welfare, Deen Muhammad Marri, Registrar Mir Chakar Khan Ring University Sibi, Iqbal Ahmed Bangulzai and other officials were present on the occasion.

The traders delegation and officials also congratulated Deputy Commissioner over taking charge of his office. They hoped that the DC would take all possible measures to address issues of people in the area.

The Deputy Commissioner said they have to work together for maintaining cleanliness in the city.

Earlier, DC Syed Zahid Shah distributed cash prize to two players of shooting Ball for their outstanding performance.

