Legal Notice Served To Vacate "Cafe Khana Badosh" Within 7 Days

Wed 17th July 2019

The Director Sindh Museum Hyderabad has served legal notice to Ms. Salma Begum Leghari Ammar Sindhu, the tenant of "cafe Khana Badosh" to pay arrears of rent and utility charges amounting to Rs 4.289 millions and vacate the premises within 7 days after receipt of the notice

The Director of Sindh Museum, Hyderabad has sent the notice to the tenant, through advocate Noor Ahmed on July 16, 2019 by a courier company.

According to the notice, Ms. Salma Begum has been given 7 days to vacate the premises of Sindh Museum Hyderabad with payment of arrears of rent and other amenity charges amounting to Rs 4,289,532 as outstanding against her.

The Advocate Noor Ahmed warned Ms. Salma Begum that in case of failure, his client shall be left with no option but to initiate legal proceeding against her.

