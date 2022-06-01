UrduPoint.com

Legal Platform Only Way To Present Kashmir Case Before World: Azam Nazeer

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Legal platform only way to present Kashmir case before world: Azam Nazeer

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that the legal platform was only way to present Kashmir case before the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that the legal platform was only way to present Kashmir case before the world.

Addressing as chief guest at the function titled 'Law Fare and Pakistan's response' he said that the pursuit of peace was possible only through pen.

The minister said that he strongly believed in free speech and all should respect the feelings of people.

He said it was need of the hour that the Indian authorities should hear the views of others with satisfaction.

The minister said that the steps government had to take today to bring legal education on modern lines should had been started in the 90's. Today the nation was facing the modern-day warfare, he added.

He said that the young generation should induce the transition to modern education and science.

There was so much potential in the younger generation and targets could be achieved through hard work and dedication, he added.

