Legal procedure to be adopted for bringing Nawaz back to home: Ejaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior, Ejaz Shah Monday said the present government would adopt legal procedure for bringing Nawaz Sharif back to home if he did not return to Pakistan after completing the period granted by court.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "We pray to Allah Almighty for his early recovery." Nawaz had to face the cases on his return to the country, he added.

To a question regarding the treatment of former president Asif Ali Zardari, the minister said he should be given the same health services as extended to Nawaz adding if he felt like to go abroad on medical purpose, he should be permitted.

As far as fake accounts' cases of Zardari were concerned, he said many a thing would surface after the complete investigation.

To another question, he said the case of Pervez Musharraf should be postponed until his recovery.