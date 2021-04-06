Legal process not adopted in PSB DG appointment; petitioner pleads in Islamabad High Court

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices in a case challenging the appointment of Pakistan sports Board (PSB) Director General (DG) Col (R) Asif Zaman.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the case filed by a citizen Muhammad Akhter through his lawyer Raja Bilal Akhter Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer pleaded that the appointment of PSB DG was authority of Federal government. The 2002 rules had been replaced by 2020 rules now, he said, adding the new rules were violating Sports Board Ordinance.

The chief justice remarked that the federal government was authorized to set up board only and it could not form rules rather it was responsibility of the board.

The petitioner argued that the legal process was not followed in the appointment of PSB DG and prayed the court to turn down the notification in that regard.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case.

The Inter-provincial Coordination and Establishment Division secretaries were also named in the case as respondents.