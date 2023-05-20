UrduPoint.com

Legal Process Of Trial Against Perpetrators Of May 9 Tragedy Commenced Under Constitution: COAS

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said the legal process of trial against planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators involved in May 9 tragedy has commenced under Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act as per existing and established legal procedures derived from the Constitution of Pakistan

The Army Chief visited Lahore, and made these remarks while addressing the Garrison officers and soldiers at Corps Headquarters, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Army Chief visited Lahore, and made these remarks while addressing the Garrison officers and soldiers at Corps Headquarters, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs' Monument and paid rich tribute to the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

COAS was given a briefing on events of May 9 (Black Day). He also visited Jinnah House and an Army installation which were blatantly attacked and vandalised by politically motivated rioters.

While addressing the Garrison officers and soldiers at Corps Headquarters, the COAS emphasised, "Army draws its strength from people and any effort to create wedge between the Army and the people of Pakistan is an act against the State which is neither tolerable nor condonable under any circumstances.

" "Hostile and inimical forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create confusion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs of the enemy will be defeated with the support of the nation, InshAllah." Later, the COAS also visited Services Hospital Lahore and inquired about the well-being of DIG Ali Nasir Rizvi who was injured by political miscreants during May 9 incident.

He also visited Qurban Lines and met with police officials and paid homage to Shuhada (martyrs) of the Police, appreciated the professionalism and restraint exercised by them during the riots, vandalism and assured Army's full support to the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for their capacity enhancement, intelligence sharing and training.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Lahore Corps.

