Legal professionals: The guardians of Constitution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday acknowledged the legal community’s efforts in upholding the rule of law and the Constitution throughout history.

He said this during his visit to the Peshawar High Court Bar at the invitation of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association. Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by Bar President Fida Gul Advocate, General Secretary Alam Khan Adezai, and other lawyers. Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) provincial president, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the lawyers, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the critical role of legal professionals in a democratic society, saying that the swift and fair delivery of justice is a fundamental right of every citizen.

He praised the Bar Association for its role in strengthening democratic institutions and protecting judicial independence.

The Governor shared that many members of his own family were from the legal profession and recognized the significant contribution of lawyers in shaping the country’s leadership.

He particularly lauded the legal fraternity for their role in ensuring social justice.

Expressing his pride in the judiciary, Governor Kundi highlighted that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also reiterated PPP’s longstanding sacrifices for democracy and called for unity despite political differences to safeguard the province’s rights.

Discussing the province’s economic potential, he pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the largest producer of cheap electricity in the country and contributes significantly to oil production, generating 50,000 barrels per day out of Pakistan’s total 90,000 barrels. However, he lamented the province's electricity shortages despite its contribution to the national grid.

Governor Kundi also stressed the need for an oil refinery in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged legal action to push the Federal government on key economic matters. Additionally, he called for the reopening of all provincial borders to promote economic growth and development.