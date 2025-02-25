Legal Reforms Committee Made To Amend Criminal Laws
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 12:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to amend 165-year-old criminal laws and
constituted a legal reforms committee under the home department.
The committee will draft amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898, Pakistan Penal
Code 1860, and Qanun-e-Shahadat Order 1984, aiming to modernise and enhance
their effectiveness.
According to the Punjab home department spokesperson, the committee will also draft
a "National Security Law" while introducing legal reforms to improve crime prevention, law
enforcement and public order. Special amendments will be proposed for the protection
of women and children.
Additionally, the committee will revise laws related to counter terrorism, cyber crime, cyber
security and inter provincial coordination to align them with contemporary challenges.
As per the official notification, DIG Kamran Adil has been appointed as the convener of the
committee while Additional Secretary (Judicial), Punjab Home Department, Imran Hussain Ranjha
will serve as the secretary. Other members include Deputy Director (Law) Muhammad Younis,
Additional Advocate General Punjab Hassan Khalid and a representative of the
Prosecutor General Punjab.
The spokesperson confirmed that the legal reforms committee would submit its report within
three months.
Recent Stories
Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrests 10 wanted criminals, seven court absconders3 minutes ago
-
KP Bar Council condemns abduction of lawyer Sardar Qaizar Khan Miankhel3 minutes ago
-
Legal reforms committee made to amend criminal laws4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to witness pleasant Ramazan's first half as new rain spell enters from today: Director Met4 minutes ago
-
Huaneng Shandong Ruyi Energy honored with 04 CSR awards for the year 20254 minutes ago
-
Advanced cotton production technology key to higher profits: Experts4 minutes ago
-
Power supply disrupted from 71 PESCO feeders: PESCO Spokesperson13 minutes ago
-
Actor Habib' s enduring legacy remembered on 9th death anniversary24 minutes ago
-
ITP announces special traffic plan for Champions Trophy matches24 minutes ago
-
8 arrested during crackdown against kite flying in Chunian24 minutes ago
-
Speedy truck killed pedestrian34 minutes ago
-
KP CS for expediting development projects34 minutes ago