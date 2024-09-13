Legal reforms, constitutional amendment to be made in public interest: Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that legal reforms and constitutional

amendment would be made in the public interest.

Judicial reforms would help provide speedy justice to people besides resolving thousands of cases pending in the courts, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question, he said, we have the required number for presenting the document in the parliament. Work regarding legal reforms and constitutional amendment are in progress, he added.

To a question about increasing age of judges and civil servant pension matters, he said that amendment is on the card and the process would be completed with the support of the coalition partners.