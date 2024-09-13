Open Menu

Legal Reforms, Constitutional Amendment To Be Made In Public Interest: Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Legal reforms, constitutional amendment to be made in public interest: Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that legal reforms and constitutional

amendment would be made in the public interest.

Judicial reforms would help provide speedy justice to people besides resolving thousands of cases pending in the courts, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question, he said, we have the required number for presenting the document in the parliament. Work regarding legal reforms and constitutional amendment are in progress, he added.

To a question about increasing age of judges and civil servant pension matters, he said that amendment is on the card and the process would be completed with the support of the coalition partners.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Progress TV

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

3 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

3 hours ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

4 hours ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

4 hours ago
 Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

6 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

6 hours ago
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

7 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

22 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan