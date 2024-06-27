Open Menu

Legal Reforms Essential To Ensure Justice, Equality For Women: Federal Minister For Law And Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 10:25 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that legal reforms were very important to ensure justice and equality for women across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that legal reforms were very important to ensure justice and equality for women across Pakistan.

He said that for the betterment of society, negative attitudes must be abandoned, adding that not only legislation but also its implementation was necessary to solve problems.

He expressed these views a special guest at the concluding session of a three-day National Conference on Women's Health organized by the National Commission for the Dignity of Women.

The minister said that implementation of the laws was the responsibility of the state, but dialogue should also be held to resolve the problems.

Monitoring of revenue authorities should be tightened, he said.

He said instead of seminars and ceremonies, focus should be held on constructive work.

He said that violence against women and girls was a very shameful act. However, implementation of the law "is a serious matter and we have to make women a part of the race of national development by our side".

The minister said that laws should be made after deep considerations and the time had come to take urgent steps to solve the problems.

He said that the women should get equal rights in every field.

