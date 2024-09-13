Open Menu

Legal Reforms To Help Provide Speedy Justice To People: Barrister Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Thursday said that legal reforms would help provide speedy justice to people.

We will take all the coalition partners including Pakistan Peoples Party on board for constitutional amendment, he said while talking to a news channel.

In reply to a question about charter of parliament, he said a committee has been established for strengthening and supremacy of the parliament.

To a question about Balochistan issues, he said that the government is serious to resolve the genuine issues of the province.

He said that representatives of the Balochistan region should come forward so that all the public interest matters could be discussed at the forum of the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharmeela Farooqi while talking to news channel said that Opposition and other political parties should discuss the matter of flood affected people and Balochistan.

Replying to a question about legal reforms and constitutional amendment, she said that PPP will support the steps resolving the public issues.

