ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik Friday emphasized that 'legal reform' is a constitutional right of the government which is essential for driving positive change and progress where opposition should support this endeavor instead of making it a political issue.

In an exclusive talk with Private news, the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs pointed out that the government's legal reform agenda is designed to promote national betterment and improve the lives of citizens.

He encouraged all stake holders to work together to support this initiative and create a more just and equitable society.

Barrister Aqeel Malik has called upon the opposition to play a constructive role in the legal reform process.

He suggested that instead of politicizing the issue, the opposition should offer suggestions and ideas to improve the reform agenda.

Malik emphasized that the government is willing to use the parliamentary platform to bring about reforms.

He encouraged the opposition to utilize this platform to propose amendments and improvements to the reform bills, rather than resorting to politicking.

Malik urged all stake holders to prioritize the national interest and work towards a common goal of strengthening the country's legal framework.

Responding to a query, Barrister Aqeel Malik has clarified that the government's attention to legal reforms is not misguided or motivated by personal

agendas.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs has expressed optimism that the ongoing legal reforms will bring about positive changes in the country.

He is confident that these reforms will have a far-reaching impact, leading to significant improvements in the legal framework.

He assured that the government's focus is solely on improving the legal framework for the betterment of the country.