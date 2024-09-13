'Legal Reforms' Vital For Country's Progress: Barrister Aqeel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik Friday emphasized that 'legal reform' is a constitutional right of the government which is essential for driving positive change and progress where opposition should support this endeavor instead of making it a political issue.
In an exclusive talk with Private news, the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs pointed out that the government's legal reform agenda is designed to promote national betterment and improve the lives of citizens.
He encouraged all stake holders to work together to support this initiative and create a more just and equitable society.
Barrister Aqeel Malik has called upon the opposition to play a constructive role in the legal reform process.
He suggested that instead of politicizing the issue, the opposition should offer suggestions and ideas to improve the reform agenda.
Malik emphasized that the government is willing to use the parliamentary platform to bring about reforms.
He encouraged the opposition to utilize this platform to propose amendments and improvements to the reform bills, rather than resorting to politicking.
Malik urged all stake holders to prioritize the national interest and work towards a common goal of strengthening the country's legal framework.
Responding to a query, Barrister Aqeel Malik has clarified that the government's attention to legal reforms is not misguided or motivated by personal
agendas.
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs has expressed optimism that the ongoing legal reforms will bring about positive changes in the country.
He is confident that these reforms will have a far-reaching impact, leading to significant improvements in the legal framework.
He assured that the government's focus is solely on improving the legal framework for the betterment of the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country
CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha
Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPEC-II to feature multidimensional corridor aligned with Pakistan’s 5Es: Envoy5 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue measures reviewed6 minutes ago
-
Entertainment industry, fans pays tribute to 'Lehri' on his death anniversary6 minutes ago
-
PPP chief felicitates Makhdoom Tahir on his victory in by-polls26 minutes ago
-
Policeman killed by unknown outlaws26 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 215,400 cusecs water36 minutes ago
-
13 criminals held36 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked36 minutes ago
-
NA session commences46 minutes ago
-
President Zardari congratulates Makhdoom Tahir on NA-171 bye-election victory56 minutes ago
-
'Targeting Black Magicians Bill' to crack down on witchcraft with 7-year imprisonment, Rs. 1 Million ..1 hour ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for the Local Government by-elections in Lower Kohistan1 hour ago