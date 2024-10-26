Legal Reforms Vital To Provide Speedy Justice To People: Daniyal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 12:05 AM
Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry on Friday said that legal reforms and constitutional amendments are vital to provide speedy justice to people
There is a backlog of large number of cases in the courts and the government had strong desire to address the public issues after increasing judges number in the lower and higher courts, he said while talking to a private television channel.
We have made success after passing the 26th constitutional amendment, he said adding that efforts would also be made to provide speedy justice to people through judicial reforms.
In reply to a question about attack on prisoner's van near Sangjani Tool Plaza, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is playing different tactics to malign the security institution.
He said that PTI had a track record of sabotaging peace in the country though public meeting and protest demonstration.
PTI leaders will never succeed in their sinister design, he added.
