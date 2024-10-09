Open Menu

Legal Reforms Vital To Strengthen Judicial System: Rana Ihsan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Legal reforms vital to strengthen judicial system: Rana Ihsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Wednesday said that legal reforms is vital to strengthen judicial system of

the country.

Constitutional amendment and judicial reforms would be made with consensus of the political parties, he said while talking

to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about appointment of judges, he said, there is a mechanism for appointment of the judges in the country.

He said that judicial reforms would help provide speedy justice to the people.

Commenting on the JUI-F reservation over constitutional amendment, he said, we will bring the amendment with broader consensus of the political parties.

