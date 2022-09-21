Legal relief of Rs 58m provided to 36 plaintiffs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The office of the Ombudsman Punjab has mediated to provide a cumulative legal relief of over Rs 58 million to plaintiffs in response to 36 applications submitted to the regional offices against provincial government departments for the resolution of their problems.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the spokesman said that the action taken by the ombudsman's office helped Shamim Akhtar of Faisalabad to receive long-awaited pension arrears of her late husband worth Rs 41,05,155 from the health department after 13 years. Similarly, it also mediated to ensure that the irrigation department paid Rs 300,000 to Khanewal's Nishad Akhtar as financial aid for her late husband after 11 years, he added.

The spokesman said that the heirs of Shaheed Dr Bashir Ahmad, Principal Medical Officer of Services Hospital Lahore had been paid Rs 8 million under the Shuhada package while Rs 2,23,279 had been given to two other plaintiffs of Faisalabad as the price for items supplied to DHQ hospital Toba Tek Singh.

The spokesman said that the different applicants of Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Muzaffargarh, Attock, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Lodhran, Jhang and Bahawalnagar districts had received a collective relief of Rs 1,36,87,058 in their family pension cases.

As a result of the separate action taken by the ombudsman office, overall relief of Rs 1.742 million has been provided to the applicants of different cities in their cases of non-payment of the farewell grant, GP and welfare funds, scholarships and group insurance amounts, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, individuals belonging to Gujrat, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Rahim Yar Khan have also been given over Rs 7.7 million as pending dues of leave encashment, financial aid and employment dues after the involvement of the ombudsman office.

The spokesman reported that the livestock, buildings departments, highway division and district accounts office of different districts had also paid the pending amounts worth Rs 2.11 million to complainants along with the provision of relief of Rs 5,83,331 to the Arifwala-based subject specialist.

Similarly, in response to the own-motion notice of the Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, municipal committee Kot Addu informed that Rs 14,819,171 had been paid to the employees as salaries and another amount of Rs 4,731,407 is given to the pensioners, concluded the spokesman.