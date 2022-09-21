UrduPoint.com

Legal Relief Of Rs 58m Provided To 36 Plaintiffs

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Legal relief of Rs 58m provided to 36 plaintiffs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The office of the Ombudsman Punjab has mediated to provide a cumulative legal relief of over Rs 58 million to plaintiffs in response to 36 applications submitted to the regional offices against provincial government departments for the resolution of their problems.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the spokesman said that the action taken by the ombudsman's office helped Shamim Akhtar of Faisalabad to receive long-awaited pension arrears of her late husband worth Rs 41,05,155 from the health department after 13 years. Similarly, it also mediated to ensure that the irrigation department paid Rs 300,000 to Khanewal's Nishad Akhtar as financial aid for her late husband after 11 years, he added.

The spokesman said that the heirs of Shaheed Dr Bashir Ahmad, Principal Medical Officer of Services Hospital Lahore had been paid Rs 8 million under the Shuhada package while Rs 2,23,279 had been given to two other plaintiffs of Faisalabad as the price for items supplied to DHQ hospital Toba Tek Singh.

The spokesman said that the different applicants of Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Muzaffargarh, Attock, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Lodhran, Jhang and Bahawalnagar districts had received a collective relief of Rs 1,36,87,058 in their family pension cases.

As a result of the separate action taken by the ombudsman office, overall relief of Rs 1.742 million has been provided to the applicants of different cities in their cases of non-payment of the farewell grant, GP and welfare funds, scholarships and group insurance amounts, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, individuals belonging to Gujrat, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Rahim Yar Khan have also been given over Rs 7.7 million as pending dues of leave encashment, financial aid and employment dues after the involvement of the ombudsman office.

The spokesman reported that the livestock, buildings departments, highway division and district accounts office of different districts had also paid the pending amounts worth Rs 2.11 million to complainants along with the provision of relief of Rs 5,83,331 to the Arifwala-based subject specialist.

Similarly, in response to the own-motion notice of the Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, municipal committee Kot Addu informed that Rs 14,819,171 had been paid to the employees as salaries and another amount of Rs 4,731,407 is given to the pensioners, concluded the spokesman.

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Jhang Gujranwala Price Bahawalnagar Khanewal Lodhran Muzaffargarh Nankana Sahib Toba Tek Singh Attock Kot Addu Family From Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

50 minutes ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

2 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.