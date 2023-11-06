Open Menu

Legal Restructuring Of Air Lines To Benefit Pakistan: Fawad

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad on Monday said that the government was taking steps for legal restructuring of International Airline, to benefit the people of this country

The government is bearing billions of rupee losses for running the business of non-profitable units including Steel Mills, Railways, and PIA, he said while talking to ptv.

Previous governments could not pay attention to the privatization of non-profitable entities, he said. We will complete the privatization process of PIA in phases, he disclosed.

In reply to a question about Pakistan Steel Mills, he said the privatization of Steel Mills has been postponed due to some reasons. About employee's future working in the airlines, he said, a mechanism would be adopted to protect the rights and jobs of employees.

To a question about Pakistani pilots, he said all pilots are well experienced and professionally sound. To another question regarding the future of DISCOs, he said a comprehensive plan is being made to run the power companies in a proper manner.

