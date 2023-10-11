Open Menu

Legal Team Clearing Hurdles For Arrival Of Nawaz Sharif: Atta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Ex Advisor Atta Ullah Tarar on Tuesday said that a legal team was clearing all hurdles for the safe arrival of Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif will reach Lahore on 21st October to address a huge public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel. All legal works have been completed to avail protective bail for Nawaz Sharif, he said adding that there is no fear of arrest of the former prime minister on arrival to his hometown.

A large number of people will give a rousing welcome to Nawaz Sharif who is fully prepared to address the entire nation on 21st October, he said.

Nawaz Sharif had a vast experience of development works completed for the people of this country, he said. Nawaz Sharif has made an agenda to bring economic revolution to Pakistan, he added.

In reply to a question about the preparation of the election campaign, he said all the PML-N, members are in contact with workers and addressing public gatherings in different places to win next elections with a thumping majority.

He said that PML-N will form the next government with heavy mandate and Nawaz Sharif will complete the unfinished agenda of public projects in Pakistan.

