Legal victory for Fehmida Bibi: Property Rights restored through FOSPAH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) In an another example of swift justice and effective implementation of women’s property rights, the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (FOSPAH) has successfully resolved a property rights case under the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act, 2020, within a matter of months—ensuring the rightful return of land to Ms. Fehmida Bibi, the complainant.

Ms. Fehmida Bibi had filed a complaint stating that she had been illegally dispossessed of her property in Nilore Village, Mohallah Nadrabad, Islamabad. Despite being the rightful owner, with the land legally transferred to her name as per law, she was denied possession and faced resistance at the local police level.

With FOSPAH taking up the matter with urgency, by April 2025, the order had been fully implemented. The Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Islamabad, submitted a report confirming that the land had been measured, demarcated, and its physical possession restored to Ms. Fehmida Bibi. This rapid resolution underscores FOSPAH’s unwavering commitment to upholding women’s legal and constitutional rights, especially in matters of property where women have historically faced challenges.