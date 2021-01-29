Legality of e-challens comes under question

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2021) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday questioned the legality of e-challan system introduced by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza was hearing the case.

During the proceedings, Justice Mirza asked the state counsel that under which law e-challans were being issued. At this, he said that no law was there for electronic challans.

However, the counsel said that the authorities was issuing e-challan as per the order of the Lahore High Court.

“How e-challans are being issued in absence of a law?,” the judge asking observing that e-challan payments werebeing made without any law.

The court sought detailed record regarding issuance of e-challans.

A local citizen had challenged e-challans submitting that there was no law on this but the relevant authority was collecting money.

He asked the court to stop the authority form collecting e-challans.