Legality Of E-challens Comes Under Question

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 02:35 PM

Legality of e-challens comes under question

Lahore High Court on a petition has sought record from the state counsel as under which law e-Challans are issued to the citizens.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2021) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday questioned the legality of e-challan system introduced by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza was hearing the case.

During the proceedings, Justice Mirza asked the state counsel that under which law e-challans were being issued. At this, he said that no law was there for electronic challans.

However, the counsel said that the authorities was issuing e-challan as per the order of the Lahore High Court.

“How e-challans are being issued in absence of a law?,” the judge asking observing that e-challan payments werebeing made without any law.

The court sought detailed record regarding issuance of e-challans.

A local citizen had challenged e-challans submitting that there was no law on this but the relevant authority was collecting money.

He asked the court to stop the authority form collecting e-challans.

