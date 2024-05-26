Legend Actor Talat Hussain Passes Away
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Legend film and tv actor Talat Hussain passed away here on Sunday after a prolonged illness at age of 84.
The family of the actor confirmed his passing away, a private TV channel quoted Arts Council president Ahmed Shah as saying.
Shah shared he was informed about the actor's death by his daughter Tazeen Hussain. His funeral prayer will be offered at Masjid-e-Ayesha in Defence Phase 7 after Asr prayers.
Hussain, who is known for his prolific career in radio, television and cinema, was battling with a prolonged illness and undergoing treatment in a private hospital.
Born in September 1940 in Delhi, India, the renowned thespian was married to professor Rakhshanda Hussain and was survived by a widow, two daughters and and son to mourn.
Hussain studied at London academy of Music and Dramatic Art and was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) in 2021 and the Pride of Performance Award in 1982 by the Government of Pakistan.
He was also awarded Amanda Award in 2006 for best-supporting actor in the Norwegian film "Import Eksport" and Nigar Award in 1986 for best-supporting actor in the film "Miss Bangkok".
Hussain left an indelible mark in the Pakistani showbiz industry, from delightful dramas to insightful writing.
He had a decades-long career in acting, singing and arts. He also worked for sometime for the BBC in London.
He worked in many dramas including "Arjumand" in 1970 on ptv, "Ansoo", "Bandish", "Des Pardes", "Tariq Bin Ziad", "Eid ka Jora", "Fanooni Latifey" and Hawain".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rwp district admin conducts 65,494 raids to check profiteering; arrests 48610 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates Pakistan's support for Chinese stance on Taiwan10 minutes ago
-
Skilled training to be given to students from AQ group channels10 minutes ago
-
Final interviews of EST teachers to start on Wednesday10 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over death of famous actor Talat Hussain20 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agricultural Uni to hold awareness building workshop on May 2720 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry changes ICT school timings20 minutes ago
-
Edu Ministry appoints Syed Junaid as spokesperson, Ammara as deputy spokesperson20 minutes ago
-
Veteran actor Talat Hussain passes away20 minutes ago
-
Married woman electrocuted in Muzaffargarh20 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 324 kg drugs in nine operations20 minutes ago
-
AC for ensuring implementation of notified weight, rates on Naan, Chapati20 minutes ago