Legend Actor Talat Hussain Passes Away

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Legend actor Talat Hussain passes away

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Legend film and tv actor Talat Hussain passed away here on Sunday after a prolonged illness at age of 84.

The family of the actor confirmed his passing away, a private TV channel quoted Arts Council president Ahmed Shah as saying.

Shah shared he was informed about the actor's death by his daughter Tazeen Hussain. His funeral prayer will be offered at Masjid-e-Ayesha in Defence Phase 7 after Asr prayers.

Hussain, who is known for his prolific career in radio, television and cinema, was battling with a prolonged illness and undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Born in September 1940 in Delhi, India, the renowned thespian was married to professor Rakhshanda Hussain and was survived by a widow, two daughters and and son to mourn.

Hussain studied at London academy of Music and Dramatic Art and was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) in 2021 and the Pride of Performance Award in 1982 by the Government of Pakistan.

He was also awarded Amanda Award in 2006 for best-supporting actor in the Norwegian film "Import Eksport" and Nigar Award in 1986 for best-supporting actor in the film "Miss Bangkok".

Hussain left an indelible mark in the Pakistani showbiz industry, from delightful dramas to insightful writing.

He had a decades-long career in acting, singing and arts. He also worked for sometime for the BBC in London.

He worked in many dramas including "Arjumand" in 1970 on ptv, "Ansoo", "Bandish", "Des Pardes", "Tariq Bin Ziad", "Eid ka Jora", "Fanooni Latifey" and Hawain".

