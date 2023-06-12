Legend College students get insightful visit to Parliament House

A delegation of 31 students from Legend College on Monday paid a visit to the Parliament House, accompanied by their faculty members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of 31 students from Legend College on Monday paid a visit to the Parliament House, accompanied by their faculty members.

The delegation received a warm welcome from the esteemed officials of the Upper House.

During their visit, the students were granted an exclusive tour of the Senate Museum, which proved to be an enlightening experience. They were treated to a documentary that delved into the rich history of the Upper House, offering a comprehensive overview of its role in the nation's governance. Captivated by the exhibits, the delegation showed great enthusiasm, particularly towards the sculptures of influential politicians and the historical images adorning the Senate Museum.

This experience allowed the students to gain practical insight into the democratic process and its impact on shaping the nation's future.

Expressing their sincere appreciation, the delegation extended gratitude to the parliamentary authorities for their warm reception and hospitality. The informative guidance provided by the officials enhanced the students' understanding of the legislative process and deepened their connection to the democratic ideals their country upholds.

The visit to the Parliament House proved to be an invaluable educational experience for the students of Legend College. It not only broadened their knowledge of the nation's political landscape but also instilled in them a sense of civic engagement and an appreciation for the democratic institutions that govern their society. The memories and insights gained from this visit are certain to leave a lasting impression on the aspiring young minds of Multan.