MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Altaf Hussain was a prominent figure in the realm of Pakistani cinema, known for his profound contributions to family films. After graduation, Altaf ventured into the film industry at a time when Pakistani cinema was dominated by action and melodrama. He noticed a significant gap in the market: the lack of films that genuinely reflected the experiences of everyday families. Altaf believed that cinema could be a powerful medium for exploring themes of love, unity, and moral values, and he set out to create films that would resonate with audiences on a personal level.

Born in Khanpur in 1944, he joined film industry in 1969 as an assistant director. His ability to blend heartfelt storytelling with humor made the film an instant hit, and it became a defining moment in his career. Audience were drawn to the relatable characters and the authentic portrayal of familial love. Athra Puttar (1981) with Sultan Rahi and Asia in the lead gave him a breakthrough followed by Sahib Jee (1983) starring Ali Ejaz, Anjuman, Nanha, Ilyas Kashmiri, Rangeela, and others and Janbaz (1987).

Later, the late director did not look back after producing blockbuster 'Sala Saab", 'Dhee Rani', 'Mehndi' "Rani Baiti Raj Karey Gi, Nagina, Qudrat, Lawaris, Rustam Tey Khan and many more. Altfa Hussain's latest film 'Tere Pyar Nau Salam' is on the set which will be his last film before his death in Lahore last month.

Altaf’s knack for weaving in social commentary without sacrificing the joy of storytelling became his signature style. As his reputation grew, Altaf became a mentor to many aspiring filmmakers. He firmly believed that cinema should reflect the diverse tapestry of Pakistani society, and he inspired others to tell their own stories. Many of his proteges went on to create impactful films that enriched the industry.

Altaf’s personal life was a testament to the values he championed in his films. A devoted husband and father, he often included his family in his creative process, valuing their perspectives on his scripts. He believed that the love and support he received at home were crucial to his artistic journey.

Despite facing challenges from the evolving film landscape and competition from digital media, Altaf remained dedicated to his vision. He continued to produce films that celebrated the beauty of familial relationships, ensuring that his work resonated with both young and old.

Altaf Hussain’s legacy in Pakistani cinema is one of warmth, humor, and profound respect for family. His films not only entertained but also reminded audiences of the importance of love, unity, and resilience in the face of life’s challenges. Through his storytelling, Altaf left an indelible mark on the hearts of many, ensuring that the spirit of family cinema would endure for generations to come.

