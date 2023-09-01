Legendary broadcaster, intellectual Aslam Azhar remembered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Legendary broadcaster, intellectual and progressive ideologue Aslam Azhar was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Friday.

Born on September 1, 1932 in Lahore, Azhar did his bachelor's from Government College Lahore. After completion of his Masters in Law degree from the Cambridge University in 1954, Azhar, a man of many talents, joined the Department of Films and Publications as a freelancer.

Azhar, having experience of theatre and broadcasting, was asked on November 26, 1964, to run a three-month pilot project at the lawns of Radio Pakistan, Lahore. The project was a success due to the untiring efforts of Azhar and his team.

Very quickly, he brought together a first class team of designers, cameramen, writers and artists and established stations at Karachi, Lahore and Quetta, bringing quality programming and latest equipment.

Azhar has to his credit among other initiatives, like the first ptv award ceremony of 1982-83, Music 89, marathon transmissions on 1970 elections and the Islamic Summit held in Lahore.

He produced "Roobroo", hosted by Mohsin Sherazi, which became quite popular. 'Khuda ki Basti' and many other plays got new lease of life under his able leadership.

He remained associated with the radio and television in various capacities until the end of Benazir Bhutto's first government in 1990 except for the ten years rule of Ziaul Haq.

In the late 1970s, Azhar moved to Karachi where he started Dastak Theatre group to highlight issues of working classes. Short plays on social themes relating to workers, students and women were adapted, translated and performed.

He played Galileo in Bertolt Brecht's play 'Life of Galileo' in Karachi in 1986. During the first government of Benazir Bhutto, he was appointed chairman of both Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) and the PTV.

After his retirement, he remained associated with the Beaconhouse school System for some time. In recognition of his services, the government conferred upon him Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in 1968. He died on December 29, 2015 at the age of 83.