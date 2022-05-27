UrduPoint.com

Legendary Climber Ali Raza Sadpra Laid To Rest

Legendary Pakistan climber, Ali Raza Sadpara, who breathed his last on Friday after succumbing to injuries, was laid to rest in Skardu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Legendary Pakistan climber, Ali Raza Sadpara, who breathed his last on Friday after succumbing to injuries, was laid to rest in Skardu.

The 56-year-old had suffered serious injuries on May 17 after falling down a mountain during a routine training near his village Sadpara in Skardu as part of his preparations to summit K2 this summer when he slipped off a cliff and fell into a ditch.

According to Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), he was admitted to a regional hospital where doctors said he had broken his spinal cord and ribs. Since then, he was on a ventilator but he did not recover," Karrar Haidri Secretary ACP told APP.

Ali Raza had 17 successful summits to his credit including all the above 8000m peaks in Pakistan barring K2. "It was his dream to conquer K2.

He attempted the peak (K2) twice in the past but returned both times due to bad weather when he was just a few hundred metres away. This summer, he was once again set to embark on a K2 expedition that this unfortunate incident took place and consequently he lost his life," he added.

Ali Raza was also the mentor of the late Ali Sadpara and Hassan Sadpara, who belonged to his village.

He started his climbing career in 1986 as a high-altitude porter at K2. He ascended Broad Peak (8047m), four times in 1993, 2005, 2011, and 2017, Gasherbrum-II (8035m) five times in 1998, 2004, 2017, 2018 and 2021, Gasherbrum-I( 8068m) four times in 1990, 2000 and 2017. He scaled Nanga Parbat (8125m) in 2005, SiaKangri in 1996, BaltoroKangri in 2000. He also summitted Spantik (7027m) four times.

