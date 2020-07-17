Legendary comedian, Albela remembered on his 16th death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan's renowned film, television actor and comedian Albela was remembered on his 16th death anniversary on Friday.

Albela was born in Gojra, Toba Tek Singh District and came to Lahore at a very young age to become an actor. Albela had a long film career as comedian but he did not achieve great success on the silver screen, electronic channels reported.

He only had a main role in the film 'Wardatia' and some of his other films were 'Badnam', 'Yaar Maar', 'Ishq Nachawe Gali Gali', 'Allah Ditta', 'Siren', 'International Luttairey,' 'Majhoo', 'Abdullah The Great', 'Hero' and 'Khandan'.

Albela's biggest contribution was in the field of theatre. He performed in numerous stage shows and dramas.He was more popular as stage actor and his first film was 'Rishtay' released in 1963.

He is recognized as one of the actors who transformed theatre, evolving the present commercial theatre.

He also performed in numerous television plays in his career spanning over 50 years. Comedian Albela died in Lahore on July 17, 2004.

Different news channels were broadcasting packages during morning transmissions to pay tribute to a legendary actor Albela.