Legendary Comedian Sardar Kamal Dies At 52

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A celebrated tv actor and comedian, Sardar Kamal has died of a heart attack in Lahore on Tuesday night.

According to a private news channel, his funeral will be offered in his hometown, Faisalabad. He was 52 years old.

Kamal was known for his remarkable talent and infectious humor, leaving a lasting impact on both stage and television.

Throughout his career, he starred in over 30 films and numerous stage dramas, bringing joy and laughter to audiences.

Fellow actors and actresses have expressed their condolences over Kamal's sudden death.

