Legendary Comedian Umer Sharif Laid To Rest

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif laid to rest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The legendary comedian of Pakistan Umer Sharif was laid to rest in the premises of Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine here on Wednesday at a funeral attended by thousands of people including politicians and government officials.

Earlier, a large number of people attended the funeral prayers of Umer Sharif – who passed away in Germany.

The body was shifted from Nuremberg to Munich Germany, before being flown to Istanbul through a Turkish airliner.

The Turkish Airlines flight TK-708 carrying Umer Sharif's body from Istanbul, landed at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi early morning on Wednesday.

The deceased's widow Mrs. Zareen Ghazal also returned to Pakistan on the same flight that brought the body to his home city.

The sons and other relatives received the body of Umer Sharif at the airport while Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani and Member of the National Assembly of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Ms. Kishwar Zehra also arrived at the airport's cargo terminal.

The body of Umer Sharif wrapped in the national flag was shifted from the airport to Edhi morgue Sohrab goth and later was taken to his residence in Gulshan-e-Iqbal here.

The body of the deceased comedian was taken from his residence to Umer Sharif Park Clifton, where Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani, relatives, fans as well as other notables and a large number of people attended the funeral prayers led by prominent scholar and chief of Saylani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi.

Umer Sharif's body was then taken to the shrine of famous saint Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi at Clifton, where the comic legend was laid to rest as per his wish.

The deceased's wish to bury in the premises of the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi was formally approved by the Sindh Auqaf department.

Sindh Rangers and other law enforcement agencies personnel adopted strict safety measures on the occasion of the funeral.

The volunteers of different welfare organizations also extended services on the occasion of Namaz-e-janaza.

It may be noted here that the great comedian was diagnosed with multiple ailments including coronary conditions and he was being taken to the United States for medical treatment.

The comic genius had been admitted to the hospital in Nuremberg Germany when his condition deteriorated during a flight to the U.S. Umer Sharif died in a hospital in Germany.

