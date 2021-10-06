UrduPoint.com

Legendary Comedian Umer Sharif's Funeral Will Be Offered In Karachi Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 01:26 PM

The body of the legendary comedian arrived from Turkey on Today's morning was received by his sons and relatives at Karachi airport.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2021) Legendary comedian Umer Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered today in Karachi, Radio Pakistan has reported.

It reports that funeral of Umar Sharif will be offered at Clifton Park at 3:00 pm today and he will be laid to rest in premises of the mausoleum of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (r.a).

His body arrived in Karachi on Wednesday's (today) morning via Turkish Airlines flight TK-708. The scheduled flight landed at the Jinnah International Airport at around 5:33 am.

Sharif 's body was flown to Munich from Nuremberg, Germany, before being flown to Istanbul aboard Turkish Air flight TK-1634.

Zareen Ghazal, the wife of the legendary comedian, returned to Pakistan on the same pane. His sons and other relatives received his body at the airport. Among others, PPP leader and Sindh minister Saeed Ghani, MQM's Kishwar Zahra also arrived at the airport's cargo terminal.

The PPP leader paid tribute to the comic genius. "I call upon the people to attend Umer Sharif's funeral in large numbers as a message to the entire world that Pakistanis remember their legends even after they had passed away," Ghani said while talking to media.

Later, his body wrapped in the national flag was shifted to the Edhi morgue at Sohrab Goth. His body has been shifted to his residence in Karachi.

Fans of the comedian showered the vehicle carrying his body to the morgue with rose petals, paying tribute to the legend.

People are showing up in large numbers outside the comedian's Gulshan-e-Iqbal residence to pay tribute to him.

Umer Sharif passed away at the age of 66 at a hospital in Germany. Sharif was born on April 19, 1955, to an urdu speaking family in Liaquatabad, Karachi.

