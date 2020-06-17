Legendary host Tariq Aziz of Neelam Ghar passes away

(@fidahassanain)

The legendry TV host who was also poet and parliamentarian was 84 years and was ill for a long time at home.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2020) Popular tv host of Neelam Ghar Show Tariq Aziz Khan passed away here on Wednesday.

He was 84.

He was ill for a long time and was at his home when his breathed his last. Tariq Aziz who started his professional career from Radio Pakistan became popular figure through his famous ptv show “Neelam Ghar”.

Tariq Aziz was also a poet and served the country as politician.

“I talked to him over phone just few days ago as he was ill for a long time,” said Mustansir Hussain Tarar while talking to a local TV.

He said he told him that had Corona not been there he would have visited him.

“I would have visited you if there had not been Corona,” Tarar was quoted as saying to the legendry TV host.

His fans, friends, colleague expressed grief and sorrow over his death and called it a big loss to TV industry besides sending condolences message with the bereaved family.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over death of legendary TV host Tariq Aziz.