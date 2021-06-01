Legendary lyricist, poet Riaz-Ur-Rehman Saghar remembered

Legendary icon of Pakistan film industry, poet and a great man Riaz-Ur-Rehman Sagar was remembered on his 8th death anniversary to pay rich tributes for his lifetime services to the Pakistani film industry

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Legendary icon of Pakistan film industry, poet and a great man Riaz-Ur-Rehman Sagar was remembered on his 8th death anniversary to pay rich tributes for his lifetime services to the Pakistani film industry.

Riaz-Ur-Rehman Saghar was born on 1 December 1941 in Bathinda, Punjab, his family emigrated to Pakistan as refugees following the independence of India.

Saghar enrolled in Millat High school where he discovered his love of poetry. He later entered Emerson College Multan for Intermediate Studies, where his poetry readings attracted large crowds.

After several warnings, he was expelled from Emerson, after which he traveled to Lahore to begin his career. He finished his schooling in Multan and then moved to Lahore in 1957, private channels reported.

In Lahore, Saghar found a job at Lail o Nahar, an Urdu-language weekly magazine, where he worked for a year but soon realized it was not his place of interest.

He moved on to Nawa-i-Waqt daily newspaper and while there, he did his Intermediate and bachelor's degrees in 'Punjabi Fazil'.

He worked as a culture and film editor at Nawa-i-Waqt (newspaper) and the weekly 'Family' magazine till 1996.

Saghar was the first columnist to write on national political situations in the form of a ballad. His first column was published in 1996 by the title of "Arz Kia Hai".

Saghar worked as a dialogue and story writer for about 75 films, including Shama (1974), Naukar (1975), Susraal (1977), Shabana (1976), Nazrana (1978), Aurat aik paheli, Aawaz (1978), Bharosa(1977) Tarana and Moor (film) (2015).

Riaz Saghar wrote more than 2,000 songs in his career and also wrote stories for 75 films. The mixed feelings of the grief of emigrating at an early age and then the joy of settling in a new country had a profound effect on his mind. This article has all the details about him, including Riaz Ur Rehman Saghar Biography.

His most popular film tracks come from the movie 'Sargam', which were primarily sung by Adnan Sami Khan and Hadiqa Kiani.

He had won much recognition and many awards for his work in his lifetime. He died on June 1, 2013 with cancer at age 71 in Lahore.