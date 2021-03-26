Legendary music director 'Master Inayat Hussain' remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Legend music director, composer Master Inayat Hussain was remembered on his 28th death anniversary on Friday to pay homages for his lifetime services for entertainment industry.

Master Inayat composed many evergreen and unforgettable film songs in a four decade long film career, a private news channel reported.

Master Inayat Hussain was recognised as a legend after his performance in film Qatil.

"Ulfat ki nayi manzil ko chala..." sung by Iqbal Bano was all time greatest classic hit, ptv news channel reported.

He also composed three songs in film Annar Kalli - the only partnership with Madam Noor Jehan in her acting and singing period. "Kahan tak suno ge, kahan tak sunaun..." was another classic hit.

He continued his high quality work of composing music for 65 films from 1949-85 like Azra, Ik tera sahara, Seema, Do rastey and Dil dian lagian. He died in Lahore on March 26, 1993.