Legendary "Neelam Ghar" Host Tariq Aziz Leaves World At 84

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Pioneer of tv hosting in Pakistan Tariq Aziz passed away on Wednesday at the age of 84 in Lahore.

One of the hights of his career was famous quiz show Neelam Ghar on ptv which was later renamed The Tariq Aziz Show (1997) and later Bazm-e-Tariq Aziz (2006).

Tarqi Aziz was part of the inaugural team of presenters of PTV on the first day of its transmission on November 26, 1964. The first day of TV transmission in Pakistan comprised of: a quiz show hosted by Ashfaq Ahmed, a song by Tufail Niazi and a long play starring Qavi Khan and Mehnaz Rafi. The announcements were made by Aziz and Kanwal Naseer.

He was born in Jalandhar on April 28, 1936. After partition, his family migrated to Pakistan and settled in Sahiwal, where he received his Primary education.

He also acted in 42 films from 1968 to 1988. Around 33 of the films were in urdu and the rest were in Punjabi, including a supporting role Insaniyat along with Zeba and Waheed Murad, and Haar Gaya Insaan.

Aziz was also actively involved in politics. He was a member of the National Assembly in the late 90s. He was also known for his charity work for the destitute and poor.

The government of Pakistan had conferred him Pride of Performance award for his excellent services in 1992.

He was diabetic and according to his wife, he was taken to the hospital in the morning after he complained about feeling ill.

Soon after the news of his death broke out, may Pakistani celebrities and fans took to social media and shared their condolences along with paying homage to the man who is considered the face of PTV's golden days.

Celebrities such as Mawra Hocane, Vasay Chaudhry, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Fahad Mustafa among others paid their respect and condolences to the late legendary TV personality.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted earlier paying his respect to the family and fans of Tariq Aziz. "Saddened to learn of the passing of Tariq Aziz, an icon in his time and a pioneer of our TV game shows. My condolences and prayers go to his family," he said.

President Arif Alvi also termed Tariq Aziz "an institution in his field". The President offered condolence to the family of Tariq Aziz and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.