Legendary Poet Ahmed Faraz Remembered On 93 Birth Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The 93rd birth anniversary of renowned poet Ahmad Faraz was observed on Friday.

He was born on January 12, 1931, in Kohat as Syed Ahmad Shah.

He started writing poetry with the name of Ahmad Shah Kohati but later adopted the name Ahmad Faraz with the advice of the legendary Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

His first collection of poetry “Tanha Tanha” was published when he was in graduation.

Faraz added many colours to urdu language with his poetry.

Ahmed Faraz is ranked among the greatest Urdu poets of the current era because of his elegant yet simple poetry.

Ahmad Faraz was conferred numerous awards, including the Adam Jee Literary Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, and Hilal-e-Imtiaz, by the government of Pakistan in recognition of his literary contributions to the Urdu language.

Ahmad Faraz passed away on August 25, 2008, and he was buried in Islamabad.

